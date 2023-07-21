Friday, July 21, 2023
Dermody Properties Acquires 312,000 SF Logistics Facility in Garden City, Georgia

by John Nelson

GARDEN CITY, GA. — Dermody Properties has acquired a 312,000-square-foot logistics facility located at 2509 Dean Forest Road in Garden City, about three miles west of the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal. Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. and GFA Inc. occupy the property, which features 32-foot clear heights, 89 dock-high doors, three drive-in doors, 74 trailer parking spaces, T-5 lighting and ESFR fire protection. Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth, Jim Freeman, Dennis Mitchell and Mitchell Townsend of JLL arranged the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

