Dermody Properties Acquires 61,000 SF Logistics Facility Near Atlanta, Plans 93,320 SF Addition

by John Nelson

SUWANEE, GA. — Dermody Properties has acquired 3851 Lakefield Drive and an adjacent 10-acre parcel in Suwanee, approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Florida Food Products LLC sold the property, which features an existing 61,000-square-foot logistics facility, for an undisclosed price. Matt Wirth and Jim Freeman of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction, and Dermody Properties was self-represented.

Florida Food Products previously occupied the property and is consolidating operations at another regional facility. The building features upgraded office space, a 10-inch floor slab and a 105-mil roof.

Additionally, Dermody Properties will develop a new, 93,320-square-foot logistics facility on the unoccupied land parcel. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year, and the building will be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2025.

