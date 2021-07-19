REBusinessOnline

Dermody Properties Acquires 72,045 SF Warehouse in Moonachie, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Nevada-based investment and development firm Dermody Properties has acquired a 72,045-square-foot warehouse that is situated on a three-acre site in Moonachie, located in Bergen County. The property offers proximity to Interstates 95, 80 and 78 and features a clear height of 20 feet, 62 parking spaces and 9,388 square feet of office space. Gary Stein of Savills, along with Craig Engelhardt and Steve Korfiatis of Newmark, represented Dermody Properties, which will implement a value-add program in the transaction. Capital improvements will include repaving the truck court and parking areas, installing new dock packages and fully renovating the existing office space. KBC Advisors will market the property for lease beginning in the fourth quarter.

