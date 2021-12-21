REBusinessOnline

Dermody Properties Acquires 961-Acre Land Parcel Near Phoenix for Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

EL MIRAGE, ARIZ. — Dermody Properties has purchased 961 acres of land in El Mirage, a suburb of Phoenix. The company plans to develop Copperwing Logistics Center, an industrial park with approximately 10 million square feet of speculative space over the next 10 years. Additionally, the company will develop approximately 300 acres for other third-party owners/users and build-to-suit customers. Initial development is slated to begin in 2022.

Novo Development, which has been involved with the project since its inception, will continue to assist with the new venture. The land is being purchased from John F. Long Family Trust, known for developing more than 30,000 homes over four decades, including Arizona’s first master-planned community, before focusing efforts on retail and commercial projects in the West Valley Arizona market.

Industrial zoning was already in place for the land. In addition, the property is within an approved Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), meaning companies within the park that are active uses of FTZ can receive up to a 75 percent reduction in real estate and personal property taxes. Dermody Properties also intends to bring new water and sewer sources to the site along with new roads and park amenities.

Pat Feeney, Rusty Kennedy and Dan Calihan of CBRE are the leasing brokers for the industrial park.

