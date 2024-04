ATLANTA — Dermody Properties has purchased two industrial facilities within Gillem Logistics Center, an industrial park in south Atlanta. The developer, locally based Robinson Weeks Partners, sold the assets for an undisclosed price. The properties include Building 700, a 169,520-square-foot facility, and Building 1200, a 378,520-square-foot building. Wes Hardy represented Dermody in the transaction on an internal basis, and Trey Barry of CBRE represented Robinson Weeks.