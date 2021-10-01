REBusinessOnline

Dermody Properties Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial Project in Woolwich Township, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Nevada-based developer Dermody Properties has broken ground on a LogistiCenter at Woolwich, an approximately 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project in Southern New Jersey’s Gloucester County. The Class A development will consist of three buildings totaling 262,200, 552,585 and 336,700 square feet. Building features will include clear heights of 36 to 40 feet, 50 to 110 dock-high doors, ESFR sprinkler systems and build-to-suit office space. CBRE is the leasing agent for the project. Construction of the first building is slated for a fall 2022 completion.

