Monday, July 1, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestWisconsin

Dermody Properties Breaks Ground on LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Dermody Properties has broken ground on LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie, a rail-served logistics park in southeast Wisconsin. WestRock, a sustainable packaging company, has signed a build-to-suit lease to occupy more than 580,000 square feet within the park. The project site was previously home to a power plant and sits adjacent to substations that can deliver power capacity and provide freshwater service from Lake Michigan. LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie is expected to include three buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet with the flexibility to accommodate build-to-suits ranging from 250,000 to 1.8 million square feet.

