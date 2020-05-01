Dermody Properties Buys 121,836 SF Logistics Center in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 3120 E. Mission Blvd. in Ontario, Calif., the 121,836-square-foot logistics facility will be available for lease in early July.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Dermody Properties has purchased a logistics center located at 3120 E. Mission Blvd. in Ontario for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

Dermody Properties plans to renovate the 121,836-square-foot property by enhancing the loading, upgrading the fire suppression system to ESFR and improving the aesthetic of both the interior and exterior of the building. The facility will be available for lease beginning July 1. The asset is located within a few miles of major freeways, including Interstates 10 and 15 and State Route 60. Additionally, the facility is 2.2 miles from the Ontario International Airport and approximately 60 miles from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif.

Dan de la Paz of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the acquisition.