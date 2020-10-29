Dermody Properties Buys 70,209 SF Logistics Facility in East Bay Area
FREMONT, CALIF. — Dermody Properties has acquired a logistics property located at 45535 Northport Loop East in Fremont. Terms of the transaction were not released.
Originally constructed in 1998 on 4.7 acres, the 70,209-square-foot property features 20-foot clear heights, four dock-high doors and four drive-in doors. At the time of purchase, 49,615 square feet was available in the facility.
Dermody plans to invest in significant exterior and interior capital improvements, including a new roof, to the building.
Michael Karp and Victor DeBeor of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dermody Properties in the transaction and will be leasing agents for the property.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.