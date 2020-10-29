REBusinessOnline

Dermody Properties Buys 70,209 SF Logistics Facility in East Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

45535-Northport-Loop-E-Fremont-CA

Located at 45535 Northport Loop East in Fremont, Calif., the 70,209-square-foot logistics facility features 20-foot clear heights, four dock-high doors and four drive-in doors.

FREMONT, CALIF. — Dermody Properties has acquired a logistics property located at 45535 Northport Loop East in Fremont. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Originally constructed in 1998 on 4.7 acres, the 70,209-square-foot property features 20-foot clear heights, four dock-high doors and four drive-in doors. At the time of purchase, 49,615 square feet was available in the facility.

Dermody plans to invest in significant exterior and interior capital improvements, including a new roof, to the building.

Michael Karp and Victor DeBeor of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dermody Properties in the transaction and will be leasing agents for the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  