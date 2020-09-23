Dermody Properties Buys Former Bay Area Farm Site to Develop LogistiCenter at Highway 92

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Hayward, Calif., LogistiCenter at Highway 92 will offer immediate access to Highway 92, Interstate 880, the Peninsula and the Port of Oakland, Calif.

HAYWARD, CALIF. — Dermody Properties has purchased the former Berkeley Farms milk processing site on 20.2 acres of land at 25500 Clawiter Road in Hayward. Dermody plans to demolish the existing facility, which Dean Foods Estate previously owned, and redevelop the property into LogistiCenter at Highway 92.

Situated in the San Francisco Bay Area, LogistiCenter at Highway 92 will feature two Class A logistics buildings totaling 382,290 square feet. Each building will be able to accommodate between one and three tenants and offer 36-foot clear heights, a seven-inch concrete slab, 130-foot truck court and ESFR sprinklers. Demolition work is slated to begin in October with final delivery expected in second-quarter 2022.

Jason Ovadia of JLL represented Dermody in the transaction. Terms of the acquisition were not released. Ovadia, Greg Matter and Mike Murray of JLL will serve as listing brokers for the completed project.