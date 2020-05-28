REBusinessOnline

Dermody Properties Completes Fourth Building at LogistiCenter at Rialto I in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Building 4 at LogistiCenter at Rialto I in Rialto, Calif., features 411,330 square feet of distribution space with 36-foot clear heights and 2,363 square feet of office space.

RIALTO, CALIF. — Reno, Nev.-based Dermody Properties has completed the construction of LogistiCenter at Rialto I, Building 4, located at 1642 W. Miro Way in Rialto. Situated on 19 acres within the Inland Empire West Industrial Market, the asset is now available for lease.

The 411,330-square-foot distribution facility features 36-foot clear heights, 2,363 square feet of office space, 244 auto parking stalls, 75 trailer stalls, LED warehouse fixtures and an ESFR fire protection system. The property is located within Renaissance Rialto Business Park with immediate access to interstates 210, 15 and 215.

Dan de la Paz, David Consani and Jim Koenig of CBRE are the leasing agents for the facility.

