Dermody Properties Inks 203,840 SF Industrial Lease in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Dermody Properties has signed an unknown tenant to a full-building industrial lease at LogistiCenter SM at Louisville Airport Building 2. Built in 2022, the 203,840-square-foot facility is located at 3195 S. Park Road in Louisville, about eight miles south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Bruce Isaac of NAI Isaac, Mark Wardlaw and Clay Manley of NAI Fortis and Bill Kampton and Phil Garrett of Colliers NAPA represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Alex Grove and Kevin Grove of CBRE represented the landlord.