Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The unknown tenant signed a full-building industrial lease at LogistiCenter SM at Louisville Airport Building 2 (rendering above).
IndustrialKentuckyLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Dermody Properties Inks 203,840 SF Industrial Lease in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Dermody Properties has signed an unknown tenant to a full-building industrial lease at LogistiCenter SM at Louisville Airport Building 2. Built in 2022, the 203,840-square-foot facility is located at 3195 S. Park Road in Louisville, about eight miles south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Bruce Isaac of NAI Isaac, Mark Wardlaw and Clay Manley of NAI Fortis and Bill Kampton and Phil Garrett of Colliers NAPA represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Alex Grove and Kevin Grove of CBRE represented the landlord.

You may also like

Farpoint, Doster Construction Deliver Building 100 at REAL...

Gantry Secures $40M Acquisition Financing for Four Self-Storage...

Stirling, Level Homes to Develop Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Kennedy Wilson Brokers $19.6M Sale of Office Building...

Clarion Partners Provides Financing for 600,000 SF Industrial...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 87,876 SF Industrial Lease...

LA Fitness Opens 36,000 SF Freestanding Gym in...

Property Owners Can Improve Their Insurance Position Despite...

Toll Brothers, PGIM Top Out 36-Story Momentum Midtown...