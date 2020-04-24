REBusinessOnline

Dermody Properties Leases 352,800 SF Industrial Building in Louisville

Posted on by in Industrial, Kentucky, Leasing Activity, Southeast

LogistiCenter at Louisville Airport is situated at 2825 Transglobal Drive, is located within Renaissance South Business Park adjacent to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Dermody Properties has fully leased LogistiCenter at Louisville Airport, a 352,800-square-foot industrial building in Louisville. The property, situated at 2825 Transglobal Drive, is located within Renaissance South Business Park adjacent to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The newly delivered building offers 32-foot clear height, 46 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 73 trailer parking stalls, 256 auto parking spaces and LED warehouse lighting. Dermody broke ground on the 17.1-acre site in June after acquiring the land from Renaissance South Business Park developer Louisville Renaissance Zone Corporation (LRZC). The tenant was not disclosed.

