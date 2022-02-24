Dermody Properties Signs Healthcare Manufacturer to 208,320 SF Industrial Lease in Louisville

Beginning this summer, Fisher & Paykel will occupy the entire building to use as a distribution hub.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Reno, Nev.-based Dermody Properties has signed a lease for a 208,320-square-foot space in LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3. Leasing the space is Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Kevin Grove of CBRE represented Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in the lease transaction, and Tom Sims of CBRE represented Dermody Properties.

Beginning this summer, Fisher & Paykel will occupy the entire building to use as a distribution hub. The firm will be relocating jobs from within the region to this new location.

The building is situated on 41 acres within the Louisville Renaissance Zone, which is home to many logistics and manufacturing companies including UPS Worldport and Ford Motor Co. The property is located within two miles of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Across from the property is Dermody’s LogistiCenter at Louisville Airport Building 2, which offers 203,840 square feet of logistics space.