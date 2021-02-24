Dermody Properties to Develop 154-Acre Industrial Project in Woolwich Township, New Jersey

LogistiCenter at Woolwich in Southern New Jersey will consists of three buildings totaling approximately 1.1 million square feet.

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Nevada-based Dermody Properties will begin construction later this year on LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 154-acre industrial project in Woolwich Township, located in Gloucester County. The development will consist of three buildings spanning 262,200, 552,585 and 336,700 square feet of Class A space. Building features will include 36- to 40-foot clear heights, build-to-suit office spaces, ESFR fire protection systems, drive-in doors and ample trailer and car parking. CBRE is leasing the project. A completion date was not disclosed.