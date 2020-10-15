REBusinessOnline

Dermody Properties to Develop 154,440 SF Industrial Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

LogistiCenter at Miller Road is situated at 2800 Miller Road in Decatur, Ga., 14 miles east of downtown Atlanta and one mile from Interstate 20.

DECATUR, GA. — Dermody Properties will develop LogistiCenter at Miller Road, a 154,440-square-foot industrial property in Decatur. Dermody expects to break ground by the end of this year and to deliver the asset in the third quarter of 2021. The facility will be divisible by 77,220 square feet and will offer build-to-suit office space, 35 dock-high doors, 32-foot clear heights, 145 car parking spaces, 23 trailer spaces and ESFR sprinklers. Dermody recently closed on the 11-acre plot, which is situated at 2800 Miller Road, 14 miles east of downtown Atlanta and one mile from Interstate 20. Austin Brannen and Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard will be the leasing brokers for the project. Jacob & Hefner Associates is engineering the site plans, and Ware Malcomb is the architect for the shell design.

