Dermody Properties' new industrial facility in Woolwich Township will be located at 261 Swedesboro Paulsboro Road, just off the New Jersey Turnpike.
Dermody Properties to Develop 214,271 SF Industrial Facility in Woolwich Township, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WOOLWICH, N.J. — Nevada-based Dermody Properties will develop a 214,271-square-foot industrial property in Woolwich Township, located in the northern part of the Garden State. The site spans 14 acres, and the facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, two drive-in doors, 39 dock doors, 169 car parking spaces and 19 trailer parking stalls. Delivery is slated for mid-2024. Gerry Blinebury, Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Brendan McGeary, John Gartland and Jonas Skovdal of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the land deal.

