Dermody Properties to Develop 214,271 SF Industrial Facility in Woolwich Township, New Jersey

WOOLWICH, N.J. — Nevada-based Dermody Properties will develop a 214,271-square-foot industrial property in Woolwich Township, located in the northern part of the Garden State. The site spans 14 acres, and the facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, two drive-in doors, 39 dock doors, 169 car parking spaces and 19 trailer parking stalls. Delivery is slated for mid-2024. Gerry Blinebury, Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Brendan McGeary, John Gartland and Jonas Skovdal of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the land deal.