LogistiCenter at Boggs Road will span two facilities in Villa Rica, Ga.
Dermody Properties to Develop 325,620 SF Industrial Property in Villa Rica, Georgia

by John Nelson

VILLA RICA, GA. — Dermody Properties plans to develop LogistiCenter at Boggs Road, a two-building industrial development located in the western Atlanta suburb of Villa Rica.

Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., a global supplier of advanced mobility solutions for the automotive industry, has signed on as the sole tenant of Building 1, a 200,880-square-foot building near an existing manufacturing facility for Hitachi Astemo. Building I at LogistiCenter at Boggs Road will feature 32-foot clear heights, 72 trailer parking spaces and 99 car parking spaces.

Building 2, which will total 124,740 square feet, will feature 28 dock-high doors, 23 trailer parking spaces, 94 auto spaces and 36-foot clear heights. Dermody Properties plans to open LogistiCenter at Boggs Road in the fourth quarter. Building 2 is available for prelease.

