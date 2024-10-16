Wednesday, October 16, 2024
LogistiCenter at Airport West in Louisville will feature build-to-suit offices, 36-foot clear heights, 40 dock doors and two drive-in doors.
DevelopmentIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

Dermody Properties to Develop 342,720 SF Industrial Facility in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Dermody Properties plans to develop LogistiCenter at Airport West, a 342,720-square-foot industrial facility situated on 21 acres in Louisville. Kevin Grove and Alex Grove of CBRE represented the developer in the land acquisition. The site is located west of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in the city’s Southside/Airport submarket.

The project will feature build-to-suit office space, 36-foot clear heights, 40 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 190 parking stalls, 70 trailer spaces, ESFR fire protection and LED lighting. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.

