Dermody Properties to Redevelop Former Power Plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, into 2.4 MSF Logistics Campus

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Dermody Properties has acquired the former We Energies power plant in Pleasant Prairie, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. The firm plans to redevelop the site into a 232-acre campus named LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie. Plans call for three logistics buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet that will accommodate built-to-suit opportunities. Mass grading is underway, with building pads ready for vertical construction by the fourth quarter. Given its historic operation supporting southeast Wisconsin’s power grid as a backup power plant, LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie has access to abundant power. The site also benefits from large quantities of freshwater service from Lake Michigan.