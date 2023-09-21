Thursday, September 21, 2023
LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie will accommodate three buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet.
Dermody Properties to Redevelop Former Power Plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, into 2.4 MSF Logistics Campus

by Kristin Harlow

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Dermody Properties has acquired the former We Energies power plant in Pleasant Prairie, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. The firm plans to redevelop the site into a 232-acre campus named LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie. Plans call for three logistics buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet that will accommodate built-to-suit opportunities. Mass grading is underway, with building pads ready for vertical construction by the fourth quarter. Given its historic operation supporting southeast Wisconsin’s power grid as a backup power plant, LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie has access to abundant power. The site also benefits from large quantities of freshwater service from Lake Michigan.

