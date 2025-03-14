Dermody to Build 460,428 SF Logistics Facility in Romeoville, Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Dermody has acquired land at 251 S. Pinnacle Drive in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville with plans to build LogistiCenter at Romeoville, a 460,428-square-foot logistics facility. Construction will begin this spring, with completion slated for the first quarter of 2026. The site is near I-55, I-355, I-80, I-294 and Illinois Route 53. It is also in close proximity to the Union Pacific Joliet Intermodal Terminal and BNSF Logistics Park, Chicago. The project will feature a 3,000-square-foot spec office, clear height of 40 feet, 51 exterior dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 160 parking stalls, up to 141 trailer spaces, ESFR fire protection and LED lighting. The divisible facility will be able to accommodate a wide variety of uses, including advanced manufacturing, e-commerce fulfillment, distribution and warehousing. John Whitehead and Adam Roth of NAI Hiffman represented Dermody in the transaction.