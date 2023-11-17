Friday, November 17, 2023
Construction of LogistiCenter at Bright Star, which will feature two logistics buildings totaling 181,000 square feet, is scheduled to begin early next year.
Dermody Plans 181,000 SF Industrial Project in Douglasville, Georgia

by John Nelson

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Dermody Properties plans to develop LogistiCenter at Bright Star, a 181,000-square-foot industrial project located in Douglasville, roughly 23 miles west of Atlanta. Upon completion, the property will feature two logistics buildings that will be divisible for up to three tenants each.

Building 1 will comprise 113,400 square feet and feature 32-foot clear heights, 50- by 45-foot column spacing with a 60-foot speed bay, 28 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, approximately 90 car parking spaces and ESFR fire protection. Building 2 will total 68,040 square feet with 32-foot clear heights, 40- by 54-foot column spacing with a 60-foot speed bay, 26 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, approximately 50 car parking spaces and ESFR fire protection.

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year. Mason Marstellar of Hughes Commercial Real Estate represented Dermody Properties in the deal.

