LogistiCenter-Clackamas-OR
Slated for completion by the end of 2026, LogistiCenter at Clackamas will offer 248,532 square feet of Class A industrial space that can be divided into into smaller units to accommodate multiple customers.
Dermody to Develop 248,532 SF LogistiCenter at Clackamas in Oregon

by Amy Works

CLACKAMAS, ORE. — Dermody has announced the purchase and development of LogistiCenter at Clackamas, the first industrial project totaling more than 100,000 square feet to be constructed in Clackamas in the past five years. Slated for completion by the end of 2026, LogistiCenter at Clackamas will offer 248,532 square feet of Class A industrial space that can be divided into smaller units to accommodate multiple customers.

The asset will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 52-foot by 50-foot column spacing, LED lights, full circulation and ample trailer parking. As a standalone building, the property can also be fully fenced. Scott Murphy, Tom Talbot and John Hallman of Kidder Mathews are handling leasing.

