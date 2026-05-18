Monday, May 18, 2026
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21-West-End-Avenue-Manhattan
In addition to retiring existing debt that was coming due next year, the new financing for 21 West End Avenue in Upper Manhattan allows Dermot to complete renovations of amenity spaces and preserve the status of the property's affordable housing units.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Dermot Co. Receives $355M Loan for Refinancing of Upper Manhattan Apartment Tower

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Dermot Co., a locally based owner-operator, has received a $355 million loan for the refinancing of 21 West End Avenue, a 616-unit apartment tower on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Dermot completed the 48-story building, which includes 127 affordable housing units, in 2016. Residences come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, resident lounge, game room, rooftop terrace, children’s playroom and a pet run. Mizuho Americas provided the financing, specific terms of which were not disclosed.

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