Dermot Co. Receives $355M Loan for Refinancing of Upper Manhattan Apartment Tower

NEW YORK CITY — The Dermot Co., a locally based owner-operator, has received a $355 million loan for the refinancing of 21 West End Avenue, a 616-unit apartment tower on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Dermot completed the 48-story building, which includes 127 affordable housing units, in 2016. Residences come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, resident lounge, game room, rooftop terrace, children’s playroom and a pet run. Mizuho Americas provided the financing, specific terms of which were not disclosed.