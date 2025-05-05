Monday, May 5, 2025
Superstition-Gateway-Mesa-AZ
Superstition Gateway Shopping Center in Mesa, Ariz., offers 495,000 square feet of retail space.
Desert Troon Divests of Superstition Gateway Shopping Center in Mesa, Arizona for $121M

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Desert Troon Cos. (DT-SGE LLC and DT-SGW LLC) has completed the disposition of Superstition Gateway Shopping Center to an undisclosed Southern California-based family office for $121 million, or $244 per square foot. Jan Fincham, Mike Sutton and Brent Moser of Lee & Associates Arizona represented the seller in the off-market transaction. The seller was part of the original development partnership that built the shopping center almost 20 years ago.

Situated on 65.7 acres at the southwest corner of US-60 and Signal Butte Road, Superstition Gateway offers 495,000 square feet of retail space, totaling 19 individual parcels. Current tenants at the 90 percent-occupied center include Super Walmart, Kohl’s, AMC Theatres, LA Fitness, Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Five Below, PetSmart, Panera Bread, KFC, In-N-Out Burger and Chili’s. The asset was constructed in 2006 and 2012.

