ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Desi Brothers Farmers Market will open a 47,814-square-foot grocery store at Round Rock Crossing on the northern outskirts of Austin. Britt Morrison and Nick Naumann of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Michael DuBois of Dallas-based Pride Commercial Properties represented Desi Brothers. Other tenants at Round Rock Crossing include Target, Best Buy, Michaels and Salons by JC. The opening is slated for some time next year.