REBusinessOnline

Design Construction Concepts Underway on Brightmont Academy Buildout in Northfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The project will be located within this former showroom at 1799 Willow Road.

NORTHFIELD, ILL. — Design Construction Concepts, a subsidiary of Mosaic Construction, has begun building out a new location for Brightmont Academy in Northfield, about 20 miles north of Chicago. The project will be located within a former showroom at 1799 Willow Road and adjacent to a Starbucks. The 3,500-square-foot buildout will retain many of the existing ceiling features and wall treatments. OKW Architects is designing the space to meet the needs of Brightmont’s educational model, which pairs one student with one teacher.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  