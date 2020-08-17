Design Construction Concepts Underway on Brightmont Academy Buildout in Northfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The project will be located within this former showroom at 1799 Willow Road.

NORTHFIELD, ILL. — Design Construction Concepts, a subsidiary of Mosaic Construction, has begun building out a new location for Brightmont Academy in Northfield, about 20 miles north of Chicago. The project will be located within a former showroom at 1799 Willow Road and adjacent to a Starbucks. The 3,500-square-foot buildout will retain many of the existing ceiling features and wall treatments. OKW Architects is designing the space to meet the needs of Brightmont’s educational model, which pairs one student with one teacher.