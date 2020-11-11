Design Firm Huitt-Zollars Leases 32,519 SF at Three Lincoln Centre in Dallas

Huitt-Zollars' new office at Lincoln Centre in Dallas puts the architecture and design firm closer to many of its projects in the city.

DALLAS — Locally based architecture and design firm Huitt-Zollars Inc. has leased 32,519 square feet of office space at Three Lincoln Centre, a 1.6 million-square-foot campus located at 5420 LBJ Freeway in the Galleria area of Dallas. Landlord Nuveen Real Estate is currently renovating the property, a project that is expected to be complete in early 2021. Matthew Schendle and Clint Madison of Cushman & Wakefield represented Nuveen in the lease negotiations. J.R. Tomlinson of Newmark represented the tenant.