Design Firm Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease at Smoky Hollow in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — LS3P, an architectural, interior design and planning firm, has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease at Smoky Hollow, a mixed-use development located at 421 N. Harrington St. in downtown Raleigh. The property features 225,000 square feet of Class A office space, as well as Hush and Dose Yoga + Smoothie Bar, restaurant concepts Madre and Midwood Smokehouse, New Anthem Brewery and Publix.

LS3P plans to bring its current Raleigh office to Smoky Hollow, including 100 Raleigh-based employees, by April 2024. Kimarie Ankenbrand and Matt Winters of JLL represented LS3P in the lease deal. Kane Realty Corp. co-developed Smoky Hollow with Williams Realty + Building Co. and opened the first phase in spring 2020.