DesignPac Inks 17,447 SF Flex Office Lease in Oak Brook, Illinois

OAK BROOK, ILL. — DesignPac, a subsidiary of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc., has inked a long-term lease for 17,447 square feet of flex office space at 2100 Swift Drive in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. Corey Chase of Newmark represented the tenant, which is a provider of gourmet gift baskets and sets for major retailers across North America. The new space will support the company’s multifaceted operations, including its design studio and showroom, product packaging and light manufacturing. Experimental Holdings owns the three-story, 58,010-square-foot property, which underwent a significant renovation in 2017. Ownership is adding an overhead door to the first floor to create a flex space that will enable the tenant to efficiently move products in and out of the facility. Patrick Kiefer of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord.