DeSimone Consulting Buys Massachusetts-Based RRC Engineering

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based DeSimone Consulting Engineers has purchased RRC Engineering, a Plainville, Mass.-based firm that specializes in the design of data centers. RRC’s founder and principal Robert Chartrand will continue to lead the firm from its current office, while DeSimone will also continue to operate its regional office from 31 Milk St. in Boston. DeSimone was founded in 1969 and provides engineering solutions across a range of commercial asset classes.