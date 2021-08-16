Desktop Metal Signs 7,571 SF Industrial Lease in Whippany, New Jersey

WHIPPANY, N.J. — Desktop Metal, a provider of 3-D printing services, has signed a 7,571-square-foot industrial lease in Whippany, about 35 miles west of New York City. The company will occupy space at a 57,000-square-foot former manufacturing facility that is situated on a 5.5-acre site at 60 S. Jefferson Road. The landlord, New Jersey-based Tulfra Real Estate, acquired the property in 2014.