REBusinessOnline

Desktop Metal Signs 7,571 SF Industrial Lease in Whippany, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

WHIPPANY, N.J. — Desktop Metal, a provider of 3-D printing services, has signed a 7,571-square-foot industrial lease in Whippany, about 35 miles west of New York City. The company will occupy space at a 57,000-square-foot former manufacturing facility that is situated on a 5.5-acre site at 60 S. Jefferson Road. The landlord, New Jersey-based Tulfra Real Estate, acquired the property in 2014.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews