Destruction Depot Rage Room Signs 4,240 SF Retail Lease in Fenton, Michigan

The entertainment concept will occupy space at Fenton Town Center.

FENTON, MICH. — Destruction Depot Rage Room has signed a 4,240-square-foot retail lease at Fenton Town Center in Fenton, a far northwest suburb of Detroit. The space was formerly occupied by a hydroponics store. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Verus Development Group. VG’s Grocery anchors the shopping center. Destruction Depot Rage Room is an entertainment concept where users wear safety gear and get to smash items such as computers, TVs, vases and dishes.