REBusinessOnline

Destruction Depot Rage Room Signs 4,240 SF Retail Lease in Fenton, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The entertainment concept will occupy space at Fenton Town Center.

FENTON, MICH. — Destruction Depot Rage Room has signed a 4,240-square-foot retail lease at Fenton Town Center in Fenton, a far northwest suburb of Detroit. The space was formerly occupied by a hydroponics store. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Verus Development Group. VG’s Grocery anchors the shopping center. Destruction Depot Rage Room is an entertainment concept where users wear safety gear and get to smash items such as computers, TVs, vases and dishes.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  