Detroit Auto Show Cancelled for 2021, Scaled-Down Version to Take Place in Pontiac

DETROIT — The Detroit auto show, officially known as the North American International Auto Show, has been cancelled this year, according to media reports. The show, which was originally scheduled to take place this summer and then postponed to September, will now be replaced by an event at a racetrack in Pontiac, about 20 miles northwest of Detroit. This reimagined version of the Motor Bella concept is scheduled to take place Sept. 21-26. Motor Bella, a showcase of European supercars, was originally intended to be one of several components of the show’s schedule. The Detroit auto show has not taken place since January 2019. The show’s economic impact was estimated at up to $450 million per year, according to the Detroit Free Press.