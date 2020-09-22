Detroit Auto Show Moves to Fall 2021, Will Remain an Autumn Show

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

The North American International Auto Show will take place Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, 2021 and remain a fall show going forward.

DETROIT — The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit has moved its indoor and outdoor show to Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, 2021. The show had been planned for summer 2021. NAIAS will remain a fall show going forward and show dates have been secured with the venue, TCF Center, for the next three years. NAIAS organizers secured dates towards the end of the month to be mindful of the new IAA show in Munich, which is scheduled for the first full week in September. NAIAS officials say they plan to expand the show’s marketing reach, drawing additional visitors from beyond the region and state.

“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow,” says Rod Alberts, NAIAS executive director. “September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders.” NAIAS is now in its 32nd year as an international event.