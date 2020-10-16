Detroit Casinos Report 21.7 Percent Drop in September Revenues

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Retail

DETROIT — September aggregate revenue for slots and table games at Detroit’s three casinos was down 21.7 percent compared with September 2019, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. The casinos reported $87.9 million in revenue while continuing to operate at 15 percent capacity due to COVID-19 health concerns. MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino reopened Aug. 5 while MGM Grand reopened Aug. 7. For the third quarter, the casinos’ aggregate revenue of $157.3 million was down 55.2 percent compared with the same period last year. During September, the three casinos submitted $10.5 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city.