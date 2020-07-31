Detroit Casinos to Reopen at 15 Percent Capacity

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

Detroit’s three casinos include MGM Grand, Greektown and MotorCity. Pictured is the Greektown-Casino Hotel.

MICHIGAN — With a new executive order, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has enabled Detroit casinos to reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 15 percent capacity. Casinos must also conduct a daily entry screening protocol for customers and employees. Patrons must wear a face covering except while eating and drinking. The governor has also limited statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people, citing a “resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state.” Bars across the state are closed for indoor service beginning Friday, July 31. There were 89,026 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,426 deaths in the state of Michigan as of Wednesday, July 29.