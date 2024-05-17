Friday, May 17, 2024
Detroit City FC Acquires Former Southwest Detroit Hospital Site, Plans to Build New Stadium

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Detroit City Football Club (FC) has acquired the site of the former Southwest Detroit Hospital at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street for an undisclosed price. The organization plans to build a new stadium that will serve as the permanent home for soccer in Detroit, with a goal of opening a new soccer-specific stadium by the club’s 2027 season. Southwest Detroit Hospital opened in 1973 as the first Detroit hospital to hire and accredit African American doctors and nurses. The hospital existed for 17 years before closing in 1991 and declaring bankruptcy. The building has been abandoned for 18 years.

Detroit City FC games are currently played at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, about five miles north of downtown Detroit. The club will reveal more details around the stadium vision and programming after further consultation with city officials, local residents and long-time fans. A public engagement process is anticipated to kick off later this year.

