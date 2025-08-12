Tuesday, August 12, 2025
DevelopmentMichiganMidwestRetail

Detroit City Football Club Unveils Name for New Soccer Stadium

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — The new home of Detroit City Football Club (DCFC), set to open in southwest Detroit for the 2027 USL Championship season, will be known as AlumniFi Field. AlumniFi will also serve as the club’s exclusive financial partner. Sports Revenue Advisors and M3 Group brokered the multi-year agreement. Pending public approvals, construction on the field is scheduled to begin in late 2025. The soccer-specific stadium will be Detroit’s only privately owned and financed professional sports stadium and will seat 15,000. HOK designed the project. AlumniFi is a digital financial platform created by MSU Federal Credit Union.

