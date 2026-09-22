Detroit Tigers, Fifth Third Bank Rename Comerica Park

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) have announced that Comerica Park will become Fifth Third Park. The naming rights transition follows Fifth Third’s acquisition of Comerica in February. After the merger, Fifth Third became the largest retail deposit holder in both Michigan and Detroit, established its Michigan regional headquarters at One Campus Martius in downtown Detroit and maintained the Great Lakes Campus in Farmington Hills. Since opening in 2000, the ballpark has anchored Detroit’s sports and entertainment district. Signage updates will roll out during the offseason, and the marquee signage will be installed ahead of the 2027 season. Comerica Park has been the name of the stadium since it opened.