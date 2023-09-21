Detroit’s Axiom Advisory Group Merges with Cresa

DETROIT — Cresa has acquired Axiom Advisory Group, a Detroit-based, tenant-focused commercial real estate firm specializing in global corporate real estate portfolio management. Axiom, which also has team members in Chicago and Dallas, is led by Ryan Bertin and Curt Stanton. The duo will serve as managing principals and co-leaders of Cresa’s Detroit operations. The company’s entire eight-person staff joins Cresa and will operate under the Cresa brand effective immediately. Since it was founded in 2017, Axiom has completed more than 450 assignments, representing 16 million square feet across 28 countries for various publicly traded and privately held corporations. The acquisition formally ends Cresa’s longtime partnership with Plante Moran in Detroit.