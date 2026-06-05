Detroit’s Corktown Neighborhood to Receive 188 New Mixed-Income Units Representing $84M Investment

DETROIT — Detroit’s historic Corktown neighborhood is set to receive three new mixed-income housing developments: Bagley Townhomes & Flats, West of 10th Apartments and Trumbull Apartments. Together, the three projects will bring 188 new residential units, including more than 150 affordable homes supported through the city by a portion of Detroit’s $35 million federal Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant.

Fifth Third Bank (formerly Comerica Bank) and Citizens Bank are also providing funding for the developments, which are part of the ongoing redevelopment of the former Clement Kern Gardens site. American Community Developers Inc. is leading development of all three projects, which collectively represent nearly $84 million in total investment.

Located just west of downtown Detroit, Corktown has long served as a gateway community for generations of immigrants and working-class families. Originally settled by Irish immigrants in the mid-1800s, the neighborhood became known for its close-knit residential blocks and historic row houses. In recent years, Corktown has experienced significant redevelopment activity, driven by public and private investment surrounding Michigan Central, Roosevelt Park and the broader southwest Detroit corridor.

The City of Detroit was awarded a $35 million CNI grant in May 2021 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, led by the City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization and Planning and Development Departments in partnership with residents and community stakeholders, is helping ensure that growth benefits residents of all incomes through new housing, neighborhood amenities and community investment, especially for existing residents.

Bagley Townhomes & Flats on 10th, located at 1563 Bagley St., is the first redevelopment phase at the former Clement Kern Gardens site and includes 54 units across four new buildings. The project includes townhomes and apartments, with 44 affordable homes and 10 market-rate units. Twenty-eight of the affordable units will be supported by HUD Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contracts, and the units will be designated for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Plans also call for 1,000 square feet of community space for residents.

West of 10th Apartments, located at 1601 Bagley St. along a reconnected 10th Street, is the second phase of redevelopment on the Clement Kern Gardens site and will feature 46 one-bedroom units designed specifically for seniors age 55 and older. Forty of the units will be affordable and six will be market rate. The project will include 30 HAP contract units and eight Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) project-based vouchers to support deeply affordable housing for seniors. Residents will have access to a community space and rooftop terrace on top of the four-story building.

Trumbull Apartments will rise four stories at 1501 Bagley St. and include 88 units, including 72 affordable homes and 16 market-rate units. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments will serve residents at a range of income levels from 30 to 80 percent of AMI. Plans call for 13 MSHDA project-based vouchers and 19 HAP contract units. Current Clement Kern Gardens residents will receive priority to return to the redeveloped site.