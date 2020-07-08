Dan Gilbert’s Quicken Loans Files for IPO

DETROIT — Detroit-based Quicken Loans has filed paperwork for its initial public offering. The company, known for its personal finance and consumer service brands such as Rocket Mortgage, has filed under the new name Rocket Cos. Inc. The application has been made for listing the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RKT. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined.

Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken, has been instrumental in Detroit’s commercial real estate scene. Bedrock, his full-service real estate firm, maintains a portfolio of more than 100 properties totaling approximately 18 million square feet.