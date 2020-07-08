REBusinessOnline

Dan Gilbert’s Quicken Loans Files for IPO

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

DETROIT — Detroit-based Quicken Loans has filed paperwork for its initial public offering. The company, known for its personal finance and consumer service brands such as Rocket Mortgage, has filed under the new name Rocket Cos. Inc. The application has been made for listing the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RKT. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined.

Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken, has been instrumental in Detroit’s commercial real estate scene. Bedrock, his full-service real estate firm, maintains a portfolio of more than 100 properties totaling approximately 18 million square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  