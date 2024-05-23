Thursday, May 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Deugen, Devli Acquire Seven-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Newark

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — A partnership between Deugen Investment Group and Devli Real Estate has acquired a seven-acre industrial outdoor storage facility in Newark. According to LoopNet Inc., the facility at 449 Doremus Ave. was completed earlier this year and totals 30,000 square feet. The site formerly housed a cogeneration power plant, and the new ownership plans to renovate the interior and exterior of the existing structure and repave the site for trailer parking, outdoor storage and car parking uses. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

Levey Group Breaks Ground on 660,000 SF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sales of Three Industrial...

Matthews Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 56,248 SF Industrial Outdoor...

KBS Obtains $38.4M Loan for Refinancing of Crossroads...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Retail...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 50,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial...

Hampshire Cos. Sells 85-Unit Apartment Complex in Morristown,...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 57,000 SF Office Property...