Deugen, Devli Acquire Seven-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — A partnership between Deugen Investment Group and Devli Real Estate has acquired a seven-acre industrial outdoor storage facility in Newark. According to LoopNet Inc., the facility at 449 Doremus Ave. was completed earlier this year and totals 30,000 square feet. The site formerly housed a cogeneration power plant, and the new ownership plans to renovate the interior and exterior of the existing structure and repave the site for trailer parking, outdoor storage and car parking uses. The seller was not disclosed.