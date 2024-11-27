Deutsche Bank Provides $148.5M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Mixed-Use Property

NEW YORK CITY — Deutsche Bank has provided a $148.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Admirals Row, a 696,000-square-foot mixed-use property located within the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The eight-acre development houses a Wegmans supermarket, more than 350,000 square feet of light industrial and manufacturing space that is master-leased to the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp, additional retail space, a community facility and surface and structured parking totaling over 700 spaces. Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Michael Diaz and William Herring of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Steiner NYC.