Deutsche Bank Provides $285M Loan for Refinancing of Offices at Essex Crossing in Manhattan

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Deutsche Bank has provided a $285 million loan for the refinancing of The Offices at Essex Crossing, located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The 350,000-square-foot complex is part of the 2 million-square-foot Essex Crossing mixed-use development and is 50 percent leased following a 140,000-square-foot commitment from Verizon last winter. The borrower is Delancey Street Associates, which is a joint venture of Taconic Partners, L+M Development Partners, BFC Partners, The Prusik Group and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. JLL and Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of Delancey Street Associates.

