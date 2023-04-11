Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Pictured is an aerial view of Mercedes House, which is located in Manhattan's Hells Kitchen neighborhood.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Deutsche Bank Provides $77.4M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Deutsche Bank Wealth Management has provided a $77.4 million acquisition loan for The Collection at Mercedes House, a 162-unit multifamily complex in Manhattan. The property’s one-, two- and three-bedroom units occupy the 22nd through 32nd floors of the building at 540 W. 54th St., which is known as Mercedes House. Residents have access to The Mercedes Club, an 80,000-square-foot amenity center that houses a full-service health club, resident lounges and workspaces, a day spa, outdoor pool and a specialty grocery store. Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman and Dale Braverman of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Meridian Capital’s Rael Gervis and Elliott Kunstlinger, arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Empire Capital Holdings and Namdar Realty Group.

