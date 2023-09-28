Thursday, September 28, 2023
Residents at Overlook Flats in Jersey City have proximity to multiple public transportation routes, including PATH service to Lower and Midtown Manhattan, Hoboken and Newark.
Developer Begins Leasing 297-Unit Overlook Flats Apartments in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Developer Milton Fantin has begun leasing Overlook Flats, a 297-unit apartment complex in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. Designed by Michels & Waldron with interiors by Builders Design, the 16-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and quartz countertops. Outdoor amenities include a rooftop deck with a pool, kitchen, lounge area, picnic areas, bocce ball court and a pet play area. Inside, residents have access to coworking spaces, a children’s playroom, fitness center, golf simulator and a package room. Rents start at $2,600 per month for a studio apartment.

