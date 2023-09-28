Developer Begins Leasing 297-Unit Overlook Flats Apartments in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Developer Milton Fantin has begun leasing Overlook Flats, a 297-unit apartment complex in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. Designed by Michels & Waldron with interiors by Builders Design, the 16-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and quartz countertops. Outdoor amenities include a rooftop deck with a pool, kitchen, lounge area, picnic areas, bocce ball court and a pet play area. Inside, residents have access to coworking spaces, a children’s playroom, fitness center, golf simulator and a package room. Rents start at $2,600 per month for a studio apartment.