Developer Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for $90M Avenir Luxury Apartment Complex in Metro St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. — Developer Charles Deutsch has begun pre-leasing efforts for Avenir, a $90 million luxury apartment complex in University City, an inner-ring suburb of St. Louis. Residents are expected to move in toward the end of August. The 262-unit development features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 640 to 1,620 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,800. Amenities include pickleball courts, bocce ball, a resort-style pool, dog park, fitness center, business center, game room and coffee bar.

Avenir marks Deutsch’s first luxury apartment community that isn’t geared toward seniors. He is one of the original co-founders and owners of The Gatesworth Communities, a collection of luxury seniors housing properties in University City and Creve Coeur. Holland Construction Services is the general contractor, and Gray Design Group served as architect. First Bank provided financing.