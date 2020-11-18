Developer BLT Completes Renovation of 500,000 SF Office Building in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Northeast, Office

1 Elmcroft is a 500,000-square-foot office building in Stamford. Local developer and owner BLT has implemented a number of health and wellness features as part of its renovation project.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Building and Land Technology (BLT), a Connecticut-based developer, has completed the renovation of 1 Elmcroft, a 500,000-square-foot office building in Stamford. The project included numerous design and engineering upgrades to promote health and wellness, including increased air ventilation and circulation and more efficient air filtration, as well as heightened sanitation features such as ultraviolet lighting and bipolar ionization. The latter features allow cleaner, safer passage through elevators and common areas, and BLT has also introduced touchless entry mechanisms and other technologies throughout the building. Users also enjoy access to outdoor amenity spaces, including walking trails and water features, as well as a cafeteria, fitness center and collaboration areas that are separate from individual workstations.